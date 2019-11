The Baltimore City Council gave final approval Monday to a bill which would prohibit retail stores from giving customers plastic bags at checkout.

The measure has been debated before the council for more than ten years and has faced strong opposition from the Maryland Retailers’ Association.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore