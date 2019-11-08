Local
Sears and Kmart Closing 96 More Stores Including 4 in Maryland

Kmart Store Closings

Sears and Kmart continue to downsize as hedge fund baron Eddie Lampert struggles to revive the ailing retailer after buying it out of bankruptcy earlier this year.

After the latest round of closures, the company will have only 182 stores in operation. That’s down from roughly 425 locations earlier this year, and from as many as 2,500 stores when Sears and Kmart first merged in 2005.

Four locations are closing in Maryland:

  • Kmart at 1713 Massey Blvd in Hagerstown.
  • Big Kmart at 1003 W Patrick Street in Frederick.
  • Kmart at 6411 Riggs Road in Hyattsville.
  • Sears at 1262 Vocke Road in Cumberland.

