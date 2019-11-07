Fired WJZ Anchor Mary Bubala Hired at Fox 45

Mary Bubala has returned to Baltimore television.

The anchorwoman, who was fired back in May by WJZ over a question she asked on-air that some deemed offensive, is now an anchor/reporter at WBFF Fox 45.

“As you know she is a tremendous talent with more than 20 years of experience reporting on issues that matter to the Baltimore community,” Bill Fanshawe, the station’s general manager said in a statement the Baltimore Sun. “She has an impressive body of work, and we are excited to have her as part of our incredible news team.”

Bubala came under fire this past May for a question she asked about the race, gender and leadership of Baltimore’s past three mayors.

In a clip that circulated around social media, Bubala said to Loyola University Maryland Professor Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, “We’ve had three female, African-American mayors in a row. They were all passionate public servants. Two resigned, though. Is this a signal that a different kind of leadership is needed to move Baltimore City forward?”

The reaction to her question was swift. The Baltimore Association of Black Journalists had posted a statement on its website labeling the question “racist and sexist.”

The incident resulted in her being let go after 15 years on the air there. WJZ-TV also lost almost half of its 5 p.m. news audience in a key demographic during the May sweeps in the wake of the controversial question and firing.

Bubala was hired by Fox 45 back in September. This move marks a reunion with Kai Jackson. She co-anchored with him at WJZ for four years until he left the station in 2013. Jackson joined WBFF as one of its lead anchors in 2015. He has been partnered on air primarily with Jennifer Gilbert.

Source: Baltimore Sun

