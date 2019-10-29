City Leaders Seek to Revamp Water Billing System

Baltimore City Council members voted on a plan Monday night that would change the water system in the city.
Under the plan, the city could not cut off water service or put a lien on a property during an appeals process. They’re also looking to offer payment plans, create a discount program for those struggling to pay their bill and establishing a new customer service office specifically for water bill-related issues.
The problems date back far before the ransomware attack; last week, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said it had found the Ritz Carlton property in Federal Hill had not had a water bill since a new meter was installed in 2007.
Others said their bills are in the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Council vice president Sharon Green Middleton is a key sponsor of the bill. A final council vote is set for next Monday. If it’s passed, the legislation would go to the mayor’s desk.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore