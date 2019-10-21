Local
Man Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-70 in Howard County

A man died Monday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate I-70 in Howard County.

According to Maryland State Police, the man was driving in his Jaguar around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Marriottsville and Route 40.

He collided with two tractor-trailers on I-70 near Ellicott City. The crash caused major delays during morning rush hour.

It is unknown how the driver ended up on I-70 going the wrong way.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

