Man Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-70 in Howard County

A man died Monday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate I-70 in Howard County.
According to Maryland State Police, the man was driving in his Jaguar around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Marriottsville and Route 40.
He collided with two tractor-trailers on I-70 near Ellicott City. The crash caused major delays during morning rush hour.
It is unknown how the driver ended up on I-70 going the wrong way.
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.
Source: CBS Baltimore
