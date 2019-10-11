Local
House Explodes in West Baltimore

N. Glover St. Fire

Source: Baltimore City Fire Department / Baltimore City Fire Department

A house explosion is under investigation in West Baltimore.

Firefighters were called to North Monroe Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

No one was in the house at the time. There was also damage done to the house next door.

According to Baltimore City Fire officials, a natural gas explosion is most likely the cause of the explosion. The fire still remains under investigation, and no official cause has been given.

Source: CBS Baltimore

