Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young Announces Competition To Clean Up City Streets

The fall cleanup is right around the corner and this year Mayor Jack Young is turning it into a competition. To sign up for the Cleanup Cup you have to create a team and call 3-1-1.

From there you can use your service request number to register online. Then on cleanup day all you have to do is record the number of bags of trash or bulk items your team collects, record them on your tally form and snap a picture.

The winning team will receive some cool prizes that the Mayor has yet to announce.

The fall cleanup is October 26th. You have until October 18th to register.

Baltimore city , Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young

