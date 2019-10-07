Larry Young Morning Show
Officer Calls For Backup After 100+ People Surround Him In NW Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Several Baltimore Police units converged on the parking lot of a Northwest Baltimore discount store, after a large unruly group of people surrounded an officer that was on scene investigating their illegal activity.

According to officials, around 10 p.m., a large group had gathered with their cars to “partake in illegal activities “on a lot at Wabash Avenue and West Northern Parkway.

When the officer stepped out of his car, the group surrounded him. That’s when he called for backup.

The crowd dispersed after additional officers arrived. No one was hurt.

