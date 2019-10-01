Local
Rep. Elijah Cummings Recovering After Surgery, Planning to Return to Washington Soon

House Oversight Meeting on Michael Flynn

Rep. Elijah Cummings is recovering after missing a hearing last Thursday to undergo a medical procedure.

He told CBS Baltimore he’s planning to return to Washington, D.C. in two weeks when the House comes back into session.

Cummings, 68, and chair of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was among three Democratic committee chairmen to sign a letter along with a subpoena Friday seeking documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in relation to the inquiry on whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former vice president.

The House resumes their session in D.C. on October 15.

