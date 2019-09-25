Local
School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI

School Bus Travelling on Highway

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges after police said she was found slumped over the wheel of a bus.

An off-duty officer found Angela Cassidy on the shoulder of Route 100 eastbound around 3 p.m. last Wednesday. The stop sign was activated and the lights were flashing.

See Also: Drunk Driving & Dark Roads May Be Behind Death Of New York Couple In Dominican Republic

“He knocked on the door in an attempt to wake up the driver, but was unsuccessful,” Mark Limansky, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said. “He then climbed through the emergency exit door on the bus, went and awakened the bus driver and noticed signs of impairment.”

Police said that the off-duty officer called for a backup officer to conduct a field sobriety test. Cassidy failed the test.

No students were on the bus at the time. But, police are trying to find out if the 36-year-old had driven intoxicated while students were on the bus before.

Source: CBS Baltimore

