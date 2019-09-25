Woman Hurt in Early Morning Northwest Baltimore Fire

A woman is recovering Wednesday after an early morning fire in northwest Baltimore.

Flames broke out on Park Heights Ave. around 5:40 a.m. Part of the road between Park Circle and Coldspring were shut down while firefighters battled the flames.

The fire started in the bedroom, but no one was in the house at the time. A woman next door went to the hospital with minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: