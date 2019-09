A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after a student at Towson University contacted University Police on Sunday to report the incident.

The suspect, a resident student, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by Baltimore County Police and is currently being held at Baltimore County Detention Center.

He has been identified as Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, of the 400 block of Towson Way.

Source:FoxBaltimore