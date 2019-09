Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings says his doctors expect him to return to work in about a week after a medical procedure.

Cummings missed a hearing on Thursday in Washington relating to statehood for the District of Columbia due to the procedure.

In a statement, Cummings did not elaborate on the procedure.

Source:FoxBaltimore