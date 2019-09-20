Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds To Governor Hogan In Letter

During a visit to Baltimore on Wednesday evening, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he was directing Attorney General Brian Frosh to prosecute more violent crime cases in Baltimore City and asking Maryland State Police to execute more high-priority warrants for violent offenders.

In a letter to Gov. Hogan Thursday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was “stunned’ by the plan, which she said she first heard of through media reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WMAR2news