Baltimore City And County Schools To Be Closed Early Today

Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools without air conditioning will dismiss three hours early Thursday due to heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching the mid-90s.
Here are partial lists.
The affected Baltimore City schools are:
- Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute: in design
- Baltimore City College
- Baltimore Design School
The affected Baltimore County schools are:
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Watershed Public Charter School
Other schools are…FULL LIST HERE
Source: Baltimore CBS Local