Back to School Bus Safety and Class Checklist

The first bell of the Fall semester has rung and we are providing a back-to-school bus safety and checklist sure to get you and your students off to a successful semester.

School Bus Safety

Drivers who pass the bus before all lights have stopped flashing may face the following penalties

School Checklist

First, it’s important to be present and on time for the first day of school. Maintaining good attendance throughout the school year. Good attendance means better grades and higher achievement. Next, all students are required to have certain immunizations. Check with your doctor for your vaccination records.

Source:Fox Baltimore