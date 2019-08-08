Local
Orioles Player Restrained After Going After Team Manager in Dugout [Video]

Orioles Chris Davis leaves game after apparent verbal altercation with manager Brandon Hyde

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was removed from Wednesday night’s game after going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout.

Video captured showed Davis being restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long during Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

 

Hyde addressed the issue after the game and told reporters that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement, but he didn’t elaborate on what specifically was the heart of the matter.

“What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in-house. It’s private,” he said. “It’s just something that happens sometimes, and frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games. Unfortunately, I’m embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it. Sometimes, those things happen.”

This season, Davis is batting just .183 with nine home runs.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
