National
HomeNational

Car Belonging to a Very Pregnant Yung Miami Reportedly Shot Up

Yung Miami - The Next Generation Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Yung Miami of the City Girls is safe after a scary incident outside of a Miami recording studio.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of NW 135th Street and 1st Avenue in North Miami. According to the “Act Up” rapper, alleged shooters fired on her cherry-red Mercedes G-Wagon from a vehicle with no lights.

“They just started shooting,” Yung Miami explained to her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, the producer Southside. “They had their lights off so I never saw them like whoever it was they kept their lights off. I don’t know where they came from. It came from behind. The shots came from behind. They started from behind because when I got to the stop sign I was like ‘Oh sh** somebody’s shooting.’”

In another video, Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee talks to the Miami Police Department about the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Car Belonging to a Very Pregnant Yung Miami Reportedly Shot Up was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Miami , Yung Miami

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Candles
Baltimore Community Holds Vigil For 4-Year-Old Malachi Lawson

On Tuesday night for family, friends and neighbors who gathered for a vigil to remember the life of 4-year-old Malachi…
08.07.19
A red shopping cart in front a orang colored wall at Fort Stockton, Texas, USA
Baltimore City Council Moves Forward With Plastic Bag…

Lawmakers are considering banning plastic bags in Baltimore and on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Judiciary Committee held a hearing on…
08.07.19
Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Police to Participate in National Night Out…

Police officers and members of the community are joining forces Tuesday for National Night Out. The night will consist of…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close