Baltimore City Police Working to Close Officer Shortage Gap

The Baltimore City Police Department is working to close an officer shortage gap.

It welcomed its newest trainees at the police academy at 3500 W. Northern Parkway.

“Most millennials today when applying for police officer positions apply to ten or more departments,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison.

He said that’s why he is proud that that 28 new trainees chose Baltimore to help fill more than 150 vacancies, especially at time when the city’s high crime rate is in the national spotlight.

But training is not all sit ups and cardio. Over the next 30 weeks or so, trainees are learning the law and receiving constant support knowing their lives could be at risk in order to protect hundreds more.

