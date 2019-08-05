Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Although the statement did not directly name Donald Trump, the statement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in the country on Saturday, one of which carried out by a white supremacist suspect.
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments” was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com