National
HomeNational

Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child

Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly a proud new dad!

According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old To Pimp A Butterfly rapper and his fiancee Whitney Alford have welcomed their first child together on Friday — a baby girl.

Lamar, who is notoriously quiet about his private life didn’t announce that his high school sweetheart was pregnant ahead of their daughter’s arrival. In fact, he didn’t even acknowledge he was engaged until four years ago during promo run for TPAB.

On their relationship, Lamar said during the interview, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

The pair have been together since their days at Centennial High School in Compton. Congrats KDot!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Kendrick Lamar

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Shopping for spring
Baltimore Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in…

A 55-year-old Baltimore woman will spend 5 years in prison for taking part in a retail theft ring at stores…
07.29.19
Police from the Northern Beaches Area Command and the Traffic Technology Sectio
Man Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A Sunday night shooting claimed the life of a man in Northwest Baltimore. Officers were called to the 2800 block…
07.29.19
N. Glover St. Fire
Officials Investigating Series of Fires in Edmondson Village

A string of fires are under investigation in the Edmondson Village area of Baltimore. There was at least 4 house…
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close