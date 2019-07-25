Local
Woman Hit & Killed By Car on I-695

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the outer loop of I-695 early Thursday morning in Baltimore County.

Troopers responded to the area of exit 22, Greenspring Ave. around 12:37 a.m. They said the victim was a passenger is a disabled vehicle. She was hit while attempting to flag down another motorist.

She was taken to Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car that hit her remained on the scene. No word if he will be charged.

Maryland State Police will release the identity of the victim after notifying her family.

Source: CBS Baltimore

