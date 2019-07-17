Small Plane Crashes Near Ocean City, No One Hurt

A pilot in a small plane crash is lucky to be alive after the aircraft plunged into the ocean near Ocean City Tuesday.

Trevor H. Deihl, 23, of Reedville, Virginia was the only person on board. He was able to swim to shore after the crash.

Witnesses told CBS Baltimore that they were on the beach at 20th Street at about 6:15 p.m. when they saw a single-engine airplane crash into the ocean about a quarter of a mile from the shoreline.

Personnel from the Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Ocean City Police Department immediately responded to the scene.

Maryland State Police responded after being notified by the Ocean City Police Department. Although it appears that there were mechanical issues, Police said are still investigating the cause.

Plane crashes in Ocean City Maryland right off of the beach. Pilot swam to shore. pic.twitter.com/KZx7r4PRz1 — Donna (@donnacut) July 16, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

