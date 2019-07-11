Larry Young Featured on Fox 45’s ‘Project Baltimore’

We are truly proud of the work that Larry Young, “The Coach” (Butch McAdams) and “J.J.” (James Johnson) put into the Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB, but today we are extremely proud about the Larry Young Morning Show being featured on Fox 45 News.

Read an excerpt below and click on the link below to watch the full story over at Fox Baltimore.

Pressure is mounting for Baltimore City Schools to explain why it withheld public documents about grade changing. It’s a decision that cost taxpayers more than $175,000.

First, it was radio talk show host C4. Now, another popular radio host in Baltimore is challenging the leadership of Baltimore City Schools to answer why taxpayer dollars were used in a court battle that never should have happened.

For 23 years, Larry Young served in Maryland’s General Assembly. First, he was a delegate, then a senator. Now, he hosts a popular radio talk show on WOLB, which recently focused on Fox45’s public records lawsuit against City Schools.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: