Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., Assault Case Dismissed

According to TMZ the case against Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter, Jr. has been dismissed.
Prosecutors have decided to no longer pursue charges against Hunter.
Hunter was charged with assault after an altercation broke out between Hunter and his father, Kevin Hunter Sr. in May.
Kevin Hunter Sr. appeared in court where he told the judge he agreed with the prosecutor’s decision.
