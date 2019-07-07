National
HomeNational

Watch The ‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer [VIDEO]

The Final Betrayal kicks off in August

Leave a comment
Power Season 6 Key Art

Source: Starz / Starz

We knew things were going to be crazy on Power given how Season 5 ended. But as promised, the trailer for season 6 has hit the web and everybody is after Ghost — while Ghost is out for revenge.

Season 6 picks up right where Season 5 left off, James “Ghost” St. Patrick feeling betrayed because his former drug partner and brother-in-arms attempted to murder the love of his life.

Living life with the full-on intent of getting revenge by any means, Ghost sets out to ruin all of his enemies, get the Queens Child Project built and finally rid himself from any criminal attachment. But … if it only were that simple. With the Feds closing in and his enemies growing stronger, Ghost has to make one last stand in order to survive.

Watch the trailer below. The final season kicks off August 25th on Starz.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Watch The ‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

power , Starz

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close