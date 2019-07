The average Maryland family with two young children spends more than a fifth of its income on day care, but a newly expanded tax credit could provide millions of dollars in relief statewide.

A law that goes into effect Monday nearly quintuples the number of taxpayers eligible to claim the state’s child care tax credit, which is calculated as a fraction of a similar federal tax break.

Source:BaltimoreSun