Three Baltimore Public Pools Remain Closed

Pool View Underwater.

Source: Jim Vecchione / Getty

All Baltimore public pools are open besides three of them.

The Department of Parks and Recreation says City Springs, Greater Model and Central Rosemont were never open to begin with.

Greater Model pool was affected by the same water main break in Poe Homes.

A power outage is to blame for the closing of City Springs. They expect the pool to be open within a week.

Central Rosemont was affected by a cracked valve and needs to be repaired.

According to the Baltimore Department of Parks and Recreation, 16 other public pools are currently open.

