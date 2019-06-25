Local
7-Eleven Offering Delivery Service in Baltimore

In this photo illustration the 7-Eleven logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You can now get your favorite 7-Eleven treats delivered to you.

The convenience store says it will deliver to thousands of locations in 27 cities, including in Baltimore.

Locations can even include parks, beaches, sports fields and more. You just have to use the “7Now Delivery” app to order. Officials said a courier will pick up the order from the nearest participating store and deliver it within 30 minutes.

No minimum order is required and the first three deliveries are free!

Source: CBS Baltimore

