NBA Star Pays Tribute to Gee Songz [Photo]

Police are still looking for his killer.

Demonstration in Baltimore over death of Freddie Gray

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A NBA player is among the community mourning the death of Gee Songz who was shot and killed a week ago.

See Also: Baltimore Police Seeking Tips To Help Solve Murder of Gee Songz

Carmelo Anthony posted photos of Gee Songz to his Instagram story saying “R.I.P. GeeSongz,” and “Always laughed to keep from Crying,” with pictures of Brown and other captions including “Sleep in Peace,” “Only me and you know what we spoke about. I will keep my promise!” and Still Can’t Believe It.”

Baltimore Police say someone shot the former basketball player and comedian around 8 p.m. last Friday on the 3700 block of West Forest Park Avenue. On Monday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pleaded with the community to come forward with tips.

Anyone with information about his killing can call Homicide at 410-396-2100. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-482

NBA Star Pays Tribute to Gee Songz [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com

Carmelo Anthony , Gee Songz

