Police Searching for Driver in Hit-and-Run That Killed Adelphi University’s ‘Doc’

Baltimore County Police are looking for the driver behind a weekend fatal hit-and-run.

Daveyon Barnes was hit as he tried to cross Reisterstown Road on Friday night. He later died at a near by hospital.

The 21-year-old, also known as “Doc,” was on the Men’s basketball team at Adelphi University. He also played basketball at Mount Saint Joseph High School.

Statement from Mount Saint Joseph:

“The Mount Saint Joseph community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our own brother, Daveyon “Doc” Barnes. Doc is a member of Mount Saint Joseph’s Class of 2016 and was on the varsity basketball team all four years of high school. Our prayers go out to Doc’s mother, other family members, and friends. We will rally around them and do our best to help them heal during this extremely difficult time.”

Reflection from Basketball Coach Pat Clatchey:

“Doc had a very outgoing and contagious personality. He was well-liked and respected, and he had a unique ability to get along with people from all walks of life. On the basketball court, Doc played with energy, competitive spirit, and toughness. We are truly saddened by the passing of our brother and teammate.”

