Steve Stephens, Man Who Committed Murder On Facebook Live, Kills Himself

JUST IN: Facebook video murder suspect Steve Stephens dead of self-inflected gunshot wound, @PAStatePolice confirm https://t.co/LaFan8HEFB pic.twitter.com/fXH8fzBDtA — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 18, 2017

Steve Stephens, the Ohio man who posted a video of himself murdering an innocent elder on Easter Sunday, killed himself Tuesday (April 18) in Pennsylvania – two days after being sought out by locals and police.

FOX 45 reports:

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

And PA State Police confirms:

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

