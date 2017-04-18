National
Steve Stephens, Man Who Committed Murder On Facebook Live, Kills Himself

Steve Stephens, the Ohio man who posted a video of himself murdering an innocent elder on Easter Sunday, killed himself Tuesday (April 18) in Pennsylvania – two days after being sought out by locals and police.

FOX 45 reports:

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

And PA State Police confirms:

