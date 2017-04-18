Steve Stephens, Man Who Committed Murder On Facebook Live, Kills Himself

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
Steve Stephens, the Ohio man who posted a video of himself murdering an innocent elder on Easter Sunday, killed himself Tuesday (April 18) in Pennsylvania – two days after being sought out by locals and police.
FOX 45 reports:
“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”
And PA State Police confirms:
