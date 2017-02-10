Local
HomeLocal

Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering D.C. School [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

Betsy DeVos nominee Secretary of Education

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A small group of protesters organized by the Washington Teacher’s Union physically blocked the new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering Jefferson Academy in D.C. earlier today (February 10).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The new role of DeVos, who’s never held an official position in the public school system and has in the past opposed teachers unions, comes as a disappointment to many. In protesting, the union wanted DeVos to know that they support free public schools and equal education for all people.

SEE ALSO: Say What!? The Kooky, Crazy Things Betsy DeVos Said During Her Confirmation Hearing For Education Secretary

Her attempt to get in the school comes just a day after her visit to Howard University for a speaking engagement during their 150th anniversary celebration.

WJLA reports:

“The union, who said they did not support DeVos’ nomination, also stated they hope that she is successful. They said if DeVos succeeds in her role than everyone succeeds – including all public schools and teachers. 

SEE ALSO: FOX 45 Reporter Chased Out Of Baltimore Neighborhood During Anti-Trump Rally [VIDEO]

The reporter on-site has not yet verified whether or not DeVos later entered another door, but in the video below, she can be seen driving away. Watch:

For The Latest News:

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
24 photos
Betsy DeVos , education , protest , trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Rain Pryor
Actress Rain Pryor Vane Files Paperwork To Run…

Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district. She is taking…
07.19.19
African American boy swimming in swimming pool
Health Commissioner Extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert…

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday, July 22. Maryland is under…
07.19.19
US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-MIGRANTS
ICE Considering Opening New Detention Center in Maryland

A new ICE detention facility could open in Maryland, housing hundreds of men and women. According to the Baltimore Sun, Immigration…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close