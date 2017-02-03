Local
LYMS Talks With Dr. Sonja Santelises [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

New Orleans Charter School Classroom

Source: Sylvanie Williams College Prep by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christia / Getty

The Larry Young Morning Show spoke with Dr. Sonja Santelises earlier this week who gave Larry an interview

to discuss Baltimore Public Schools massive layoffs.

Part 1

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”ely5cUbEHz_k” player=”q7EjIIZPRXyA”]

Part 2

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”l5pBe0i2yJ7N” player=”q7EjIIZPRXyA”]

Part 3

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”nwIXBu8c6_zL” player=”q7EjIIZPRXyA”]

Part 4

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”lPbAGg3P8jx5″ player=”q7EjIIZPRXyA”]

