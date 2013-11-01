3 Thanksgiving Treats That Will Save Your Summer Figure

Am I the only girl excited for Thanksgiving dinner? Pumpkin flavored everything, everywhere, fresh picked apples, cinnamon and nutmeg goodness just waiting to be devoured. Diets are officially on hold until January. But this season, I promised myself not to fall to far from my healthy eating plan. I’ve scurried the internet for the best not-so-fattening fall infused treats. Get ready to fall back in love with fall’s best flavors with these two sweet treat recipes without losing your summer figure.

Mini Low-fat Pumpkin Cupcakes

Great things definitely do come in small packages. Fun to display, portion controlled and packed with flavor! No wonder bite-sized treats are so popular.

Servings: 48 • Serving Size: 1 cupcake • Calories: 75 • Fat: 2g

For the Cupcakes

1 box of vanilla -or- yellow cake mix (super moist version)

1 large egg

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin

1 cup water

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line mini cupcake tins with cupcake liners.

Combine the cake mix and pumpkin spice in a large bowl. Add the pumpkin puree and water. Mix with an electric mixer on medium until fully blended; about 2 minutes.

Fill liners up 2/3 full. Bake for 18 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool.

For the Frosting

1 8oz package reduced fat cream cheese, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Since there’ s no oil and very little sugar in the cupcakes keep it light and just top them with a dollop of frosting. Enjoy!

Oatmeal Applesauce Cookies

Super moist. Excellent source of fiber. Chewy beyond words. Bring on the milk!

Servings: 24 • Serving Size: 1 cookie • Calories: 95 • Fat: 2g

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp butter, room temperature

1/4 cup plain apple sauce

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups quick cooking oats

1/2 cup raisins

Preheat oven to 375F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and the sugars. Beat in the egg, followed by the applesauce and then the vanilla extract.

Combine both mixtures. Fold in the raisins.

Drop tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 9-12 minutes. Let cool.

My mouth is drooling! Maybe I’ll get started early and do a practice run of these treats. I’m logging off to stalk Walmart.com to grab all my ingredients. Join me!

