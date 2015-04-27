#BlackLivesMatter
Maryland Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency, Activates National Guard

Freddie Gray Baltimore Protests

Source: (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Maryland Governor Hogan has signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency and activating the National Guard. Baltimore rioters have been attacking police, vandalizing businesses, looting and causing mass destruction in Baltimore City since Freddie Gray was laid to rest Monday morning.

“I, Lawrence J. Hogan Jr, Governor of the State of Maryland…declare that a state of emergency exists in Baltimore City.”

To view the executive order, see here. Governor Hogan will hold a press conference at 8:30pm Monday night.

Get the latest on this developing story here at FoxBaltimore.com.

Baltimore Police: Gangs On Mission To “Take-Out” Police

Baltimore Protests For Freddie Gray Becoming Less Peaceful

Baltimore City Protests For Justice For Freddie Gray [VIDEO]

Freddie Gray’s Funeral Service
Freddie Gray funeral
9 photos

Baltimore , Baltimore riots , Freddie Gray , Governor Hogan , Riots

