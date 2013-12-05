DNC Chair: Despite Poll Data, Young People Will Stick With Democrats

Roland Martin (l) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (r) (NewsOne Now)

The Affordable Care Act just might be in the hands of Millennials. The health insurance exchanges it creates can thrive once healthy, young people enroll. But a recent poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard suggest it will be tough getting them to do that.

Less than a third of uninsured respondents ages 18-29 said they’d be likely to enroll, while 41% said they are “50-50″ in their decision. Plus, most Millennials said they thought they’d have to pay higher premiums. More than half said they disapprove of the law altogether.

How will these attitudes affect the success of the act, as well as how Democrats do in upcoming federal elections?

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), who is chair of the Democratic National Committee, weighed in on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin. “[The next election] will be all about the issues that are important to Millennials,” she said. “We’ve made …college …more affordable versus the Republicans, who’ve tried to cut Pell grants and tried to make college less affordable. [We’re] making sure they’re educated and young adults could stay on insurance until they’re 26 years old.”

Hear what else she had to say about Millennials, as well as how the Affordable Care Act benefits African Americans, in the clip below.

