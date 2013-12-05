NewsOne Now
You Don’t Have To Gain Weight From Holiday Partying. No, Really.

It’s holiday time, so you know what that means — parties! And food! And drinks!  But even though you must make the rounds, that doesn’t mean that you should go all out on the calories.

Dr. Ro, who can be seen frequently on Dr. Oz’s show, gave tips on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin for how to avoid going overboard at parties. Forget about not eating during the day to save all your calories for later on, she advised. That doesn’t do any good to your body. “You want to eat small meals during the day,” she said, “so you don’t go to the office party on an empty stomach. When you get there, cruise the buffet and choose three foods.”

Listen to more tips in the clip below.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

You Don’t Have To Gain Weight From Holiday Partying. No, Really. was originally published on newsone.com

Dr. Ro , healthy eating , holiday , holiday parties , newsone now , Parties

