Tyrese: “Black Nativity” is “An Answered Prayer”

Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is part of the star-studded cast in the holiday film, “Black Nativity.“ The movie also stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassett, and is based on a play by Langston Hughes.

Central to the plot is the story of Naima (played by Hudson), who became pregnant with her son, Langston (Jacob Latimore), when she was just 15. The troubled teen goes to visit his religious grandparents (played by Whitaker and Bassett) for Christmas. The score, which mixes spiritual tunes with holiday standards, is at the core of the film’s appeal.

Gibson, who calls his participation “an answered prayer,” professed a deep connection to the music in the movie. ”I know they’re calling it a musical,” Gibson told Roland Martin of NewsOne Now, “I feel like there were certain things that are in this movie that should not have been reduced to just words, and there’s nothing that moves you like music… especially when it’s anchored in spirituality.”

“Black Nativity” opens on Wednesday, November 27.

Hear what else Gibson had to say about the experience, in the clip below.

Ariel Cherie Posted November 21, 2013

