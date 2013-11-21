Just In
Sen. Tim Scott: “I Will Not” Join Cory Booker In Black Caucus

Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are the only two African Americans in the Senate. With Booker being a Democrat and Scott a Tea Party-backed Republican, will they bump heads? Perhaps they have more in common than we think.

At least that’s what Scott suggested on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, when asked whether he will join Booker in membership in the Congressional Black Caucus. “I will not, because I think we’re better together,” said Scott, who has rebuffed past invitations to join the caucus of black lawmakers. “There are a lot of things we can work together for, and we should work together on.” Scott said that he and Booker have talked about connecting.

Hear more of what he said, in the clip below.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

