UPDATE: Tea Party Rep. Trey Radel Pleads Guilty, Gets Probation For Cocaine Possession

UPDATE: 11/20/2013, 9:03 P.M. EST:

Rep. Radel plead guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and was ordered to serve one year probation.

Radel, who is voluntarily entering an in-patient drug treatment center for his addiction, will have his guilty plea expunged from his record after successfully completing probation.

Rep. Trey Radel (R-FL) will appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of cocaine possession, reports Politico.

Radel, 37, a former journalist who was elected in 2012, faces a maximum of 180 days in jail, as well as a fine of up to $1,000.

In a statement issued by his office, the Tea Party Republican said that he had issues with alcoholism, but did not mention cocaine use:

“[I] struggle with the disease of alcoholism, and this led to an extremely irresponsible choice. As the father of a young son and a husband to a loving wife, I need to get help so I can be a better man for both of them.”

Read more from Politico:

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed DEA official, said Radel allegedly bought cocaine from a dealer in the Dupont Circle area who had been previously arrested as part of a federal probe. “Later that night, federal authorities went to his apartment and informed him that he would be facing criminal charges related to his purchase of cocaine,” the AP said. The Florida Republican, who holds a district on the western coast of Florida that includes the tony Marco Island, is a former journalist, TV anchor and radio talk-show host. He never held elective office before winning his House seat last November. His district was vacated by former Rep. Connie Mack (R-Fla.), who ran for the Senate.

And House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had this to say, according to Buzzfeed, after noting that House Republicans had recently voted on a bill that would require food-stamp applicants to be drug tested:

“It’s really interesting it came on the heels of Republicans voting on everyone who had access to food stamps get drug tested. It’s like, what?” she said.

