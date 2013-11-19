NewsOne Now
Arsenio Hall: ‘If Urban America Watches My Show, I Can Survive’

PHOTO CREDIT: Parade.com

Arsenio Hall came back to the late night circuit 24 years after he last debuted. Unfortunately, his newest talk show isn’t delivering as expected. Ratings have taken a nosedive after the show’s first week. Maybe it was nostalgia viewers were first feeling; longing for their favorite late night show from the ’90s. But that is not the show of today.

Roland Martin spoke with Hall about his ratings slump on “NewsOne Now” this morning. Hall believes if urban America got behind his show, he would be able to thrive. “It’s a crowded market,” he said. “There are too many Jimmies in late night, and if urban American supports my show, I could survive in a crowded market.”

Arsenio Hall: ‘If Urban America Watches My Show, I Can Survive’ was originally published on newsone.com

