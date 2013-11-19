NewsOne Now
Home

Forest Whitaker Talks ‘Black Nativity,’ Shares Family Theme

Black Nativity” hits theaters this holiday season, and the movie is a testament to how much one can truly learn from their family, even when they haven’t been a presence in their everyday life.

In the film, Forest Whitaker plays a reverend who is also the father to Jennifer Hudson‘s character, Naima, who became pregnant with her son, Langston, when she was just 15. Whitaker spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about the movie and the importance of family roles. He wants moviegoers to take away one thing after they’ve seen the film. “I want them to feel that no matter what they’ve done,” Whitaker said, “and whatever regrets they have that if they approach the situation with love, the forgiveness can come.”

 Be sure to tune in to weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Forest Whitaker Talks ‘Black Nativity,’ Shares Family Theme was originally published on newsone.com

Black Nativity , Forest Whitaker , Jennifer Hudson , newsone now , Trending Now

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close