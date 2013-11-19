Forest Whitaker Talks ‘Black Nativity,’ Shares Family Theme

“Black Nativity” hits theaters this holiday season, and the movie is a testament to how much one can truly learn from their family, even when they haven’t been a presence in their everyday life.

In the film, Forest Whitaker plays a reverend who is also the father to Jennifer Hudson‘s character, Naima, who became pregnant with her son, Langston, when she was just 15. Whitaker spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about the movie and the importance of family roles. He wants moviegoers to take away one thing after they’ve seen the film. “I want them to feel that no matter what they’ve done,” Whitaker said, “and whatever regrets they have that if they approach the situation with love, the forgiveness can come.”

