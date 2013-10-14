Holiday Guide
Home

22 People Not Celebrating Christopher Columbus [TWEETS]

Today marks the 79th time that America has celebrated Christopher Columbus,  the Italian explorer credited in many history books with discovering “the new world,” when his ship The Santa Maria landed in The Bahamas in 1492. But the Federal Holiday has been receiving backlash for years.

In the spirit of de-romanticizing American history, there has been a growing movement to call what what happened to the native Americans what it was–theft, enslavement and mass murder. In fact, in several state they have renamed the second monday in October “Indigenous Peoples Day” recognized the victims of Columbus’ “discovery.”

In 2009, Nu Heightz Cinema released a PSA entitled “Reconsider Columbus Day,” urging people to reflect on Columbus’s true legacy. “With all due respect,” the various Native American narrators intoned, “there’s been an ugly truth that has been overlooked for way too long.”

Here are 22 people who agree…

 

22 People Not Celebrating Christopher Columbus [TWEETS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

columbus day , twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close