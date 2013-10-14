22 People Not Celebrating Christopher Columbus [TWEETS]

Today marks the 79th time that America has celebrated Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer credited in many history books with discovering “the new world,” when his ship The Santa Maria landed in The Bahamas in 1492. But the Federal Holiday has been receiving backlash for years.

In the spirit of de-romanticizing American history, there has been a growing movement to call what what happened to the native Americans what it was–theft, enslavement and mass murder. In fact, in several state they have renamed the second monday in October “Indigenous Peoples Day” recognized the victims of Columbus’ “discovery.”

In 2009, Nu Heightz Cinema released a PSA entitled “Reconsider Columbus Day,” urging people to reflect on Columbus’s true legacy. “With all due respect,” the various Native American narrators intoned, “there’s been an ugly truth that has been overlooked for way too long.”

Here are 22 people who agree…

Christopher Columbus is famous for doing his job wrong… Happy Columbus Day….#NotIndiaBro— Davon Magwood (@davonmagwood) October 14, 2013

I lost followers for stating that Columbus was a ruthless murderer. Sorry, y'all! Every year there's a Columbus Day, I'll be doing that.— Cheryl Lynn (@digital_femme) October 14, 2013

No way this country can ever begin to fully work on race relations as long as they still celebrate CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DAY #ThinkAboutIt— iAM (@msAutumnMarie) October 14, 2013

Instead of celebrating Columbus Day, which is rooted in killing Native Americans, Berkeley, California celebrates Indigenous People's Day.— Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) October 14, 2013

In celebration of #ColumbusDay take someone's belongings and yell finders keepers— Dr. Naseem Beauchman (@DoctorNas) October 14, 2013

Happy Columbus Day! Where we celebrate a man who got lost, raped women, slaughter thousands and started the slave trade. #Murica— Rebekah Hutson (@iiRebekah) October 14, 2013

why do we even celebrate columbus day? the guy was the reason for the deaths and suffering of the indigenous people of the americas— 붓꽃 (@blo0dyrebel) October 14, 2013

Invasion✓ Land theft✓ Small pox blankets✓ Trail of tears✓ Cleansing of culture/spirituality✓ Happy Thanksgiving. Happy Columbus Day y'all.— Secular African (@SecularAfrican) October 14, 2013

Happy Columbus Day, the Death Star is celebrating by taking over a planet.— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) October 14, 2013

As a man, I honor Christopher Columbus every day of the year by refusing to ask for directions. Happy Columbus Day— Will Ferrell (@Will___Ferrell) October 14, 2013

I walked to the park but I didn't know anyone there so I'm going to go ahead and say I discovered it. And also kill everyone. #ColumbusDay— Rachel Figueroa (@Jewyorican) October 14, 2013

Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. #ColumbusDay— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) October 14, 2013

happy Columbus day. cheers to celebrating a self proclaimed moron who landed in America and thought it was India— Gia Steel (@GiaSteel) October 14, 2013

Tomorrow is "Columbus Day", might go someplace and just claim it, have em rename it Adesoland. Yea, I like the sound of that: Adesoland :-)— Adesola Osakalumi (@AdesolaO) October 14, 2013

Tomorrow is Columbus Day. Celebrate his legacy by invading your neighbor's house, enslaving them and planting a flag in their living room.— Eche Madubuike (@EcheMadubuike) October 14, 2013

Happy Columbus Day! Christopher Columbus left me a bunch of blankets under my Columbus Day tree this morning. What did you guys get?— Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) October 14, 2013

Good Morning Lovers, what a divine day! I rebuke Columbus Day but I'm elated that I get to spend the day w/my nephews, sis & parents!— (@bevysmith) October 14, 2013

Will not be celebrating Columbus Day, like really how u find some shit that was already here and had people living on. GMAFB!— Renea (@SassiAndClassi) October 13, 2013

The Nina, The Pinta, the smallpox…. Happy Columbus Day!!!!— Babe in a Bunker (@BabeInABunker) October 14, 2013

Why do we even have Columbus day off. He wasn't the first one to discover America and all he did was kill Native Americans—  (@sonaliikhannaa) October 14, 2013

I assume that a Columbus Day sale means I can just walk into a store and take whatever I want.— Julian Kiani (@JulianKiani) October 14, 2013

