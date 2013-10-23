NewsOne Now
Who Is Kelly Price?

Kelly Price is a singer who scored numerous hits throughout the late ‘90s and ‘00s and appeared on “R&B Divas: LA,” a reality show that debuted in July 2013 on TV One. As Kelly Price explains, she was “the voice” behind many Bad Boy Records hits, and she reached No. 1 with her 1998 single “Friend of Mine,” accomplishing that feat without making an accompanying video.

On October 23, 2013, she speaks with Roland Martin about breast cancer and her time on “R&B Divas: LA.”

