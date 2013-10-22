Twitter Reacts To ‘CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story’

VH1 premiered “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” a biopic about the bestselling girl group of all time who gained fame in the ’90s. Twitter, of course, reacted to the film, and everything in it, from their manager Pebbles mismanaging their funds to Chilli’s tumultuous relationship with producer Dallas Austin.

Check out the best reactions below. Also, was Pebbles portrayal in the movie fair? Take our poll at the bottom of the post.

Damn Pebbles is just as bad as Pappa Joe Jackson! #TLCMovie #CrazySexyCool— Danielle Gray (@StyleNBeautyDoc) October 22, 2013

The fact that a white man has to come through to save TLC from terrible managers is just… look at your life, Pebbles. #CrazySexyCool— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 22, 2013

Lisa was really over it. $25 million. Shows you money ain't everything. #CrazySexyCool #TLCMovie— Javonte Austin (@vontesofamous) October 22, 2013

Oh Chili wasn't a whore — she was a fool #CrazySexyCool— THE_ERICADINERO™ (@sweetfacedinero) October 22, 2013

The greatest legacy of TLC is they were strong women bringing social issues to the forefront through R&B/Hip-Hop/Pop fusion. #TLCMovie— (@TruthSerumSpill) October 22, 2013

TBoz is a stong woman juggling drama and her health issues. #hatsoff #CrazySexyCool— Jocelyn D (@photojoc) October 22, 2013

Dallas Austin really wrote a song about creeping for the girl he was creeping on to sing, while he was creeping on her. #CrazySexyCool— Phonte (@phontigallo) October 22, 2013

If this TLC movie came out in theaters lil mama prolly would have got an Oscar nomination, she playing the hell outta left eye— #Charles (@milesfan79) October 22, 2013

Larry is the Yoko Ono of TLC #CrazySexyCool— (@BlackGirlNerds) October 22, 2013

Left-Eye had that math memorized without a calculator, pencil, or eraser! CrazySexyCool— Dollar (@callmedollar) October 22, 2013

the Reid's might wanna log off for a week or two… LA, Pebbles, JR Reid, Tim and Daphne Reid, all Reid's #TLCMovie— Black Canseco (@BlackCanseco) October 22, 2013

What were your thoughts on the movie? Do you agree with the above tweets?

