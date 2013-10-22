Should ministers dedicate babies with unwed parents? The controversial subject surfaced when Marvin Winans allegedly shunned a single mother at his church.

Many callers to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin today were okay with having the babies dedicated, but Martin got into it with a Messianic Hebrew Israelite from Durham, North Carolina who was quoting scripture. Should the parents and their children be turned away because of what Deuteronomy 23: 2 says?

Listen to the segment below, and judge for yourself. Also, tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 am EST!

Should Ministers Dedicate Babies With Unwed Parents? was originally published on newsone.com

Kenon White Posted October 22, 2013

