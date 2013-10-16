Just In
Philly ‘Stop and Frisk’ Cop Has a Past

A recent video documenting an apparent stop-and-frisk procedure on two men in Philadelphia exposes the aggressive, verbally violent side of law enforcement, especially in communities of color. As discussed on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, one of the officers, Philip Nace, has a history of harassment.

Should we tell our young black men to video police altercations on their smartphones?

Listen to readers’ accounts from the show in the clip below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am EST.

Philly ‘Stop and Frisk’ Cop Has a Past was originally published on newsone.com

