Kevin Jackson: ‘America Needs A White Republican President’

In an article on his blog, The Black Sphere, Tea-Party activist Kevin Jackson opines that intra-racism has intensified in the United States since the election of President Barack Obama and, because of this, the nation needs a White, Republican president.

According to Jackson, it is blind, Black loyalty and not virulent, White racism that is fueling the ugliness that we’ve seen in the past six years. Black critics of President Obama are often called racists or Uncle Toms by their own people, unable to criticize the president without facing the wrath.

While some legitimate Black critics of President Obama are often — and erroneously — lumped in with conservatives who would rather choke on their own bigotry rather than accept a Black president, Jackson uses the intellectually dishonest argument that a White Republican would solve the racial divide we are currently facing, simply by virtue of being White.

Now ain’t that a kick in the head.

Doing the traditional GOP side-step, Jackson argues that Black people united in their quest for civil rights would be able to recognize the face of the government enemy, if he (or presumably she) were White, while conveniently forgetting that White supremacy — in Black or White face — is the backbone of the Tea-Party he represents.

Clearly suffering from a case of Romnesia, or the effects of Ted Cruz‘s spiked tea, Jackson says nothing of Nixon’s Southern Strategy, which changed the core and the motives of the Republican Party; nor does he mention the fact that President Obama has continued and expanded several of George W. Bush‘s policies, nor that The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is a conservative healthcare law – miles away from the single payer option that liberals have been fighting so diligently toward.

While none of the above is to be lauded, it clearly shows that the White House (of Representatives) is obstructing the Black president in the White House because of racism, not politics.

And that identity politics and tokenism are flip-sides of the same coin.

Read an excerpt of Jackson’s article below:

Admit it. You want a white Republican president again. Now before you start feeling like you’re a racist, understand you are not. Wanting a white Republican president doesn’t make you racist, it just makes you American. In the pre-black president era, criticizing the president was simply the American thing to do. An exercise of one’s First Amendment right. Criticism had nothing to do with color, because there had never been a black president, or at least one whom people recognized as black. So to criticize the president meant that you didn’t like his policies. The election of a recognized black president was not supposed to change anything. In fact, it was supposed to (1) ease any perceived racial tensions, and (2) allow the government to focus on legislating without race. So America would be more free than ever to discuss the issues. Not the case. And that is why having a white Republican president is best for the country. Consider that nobody is ever accused of being racist for disagreeing with white presidents. Mexicans disagreed with most white Republican presidents over America’s immigration policy. Many deranged Mexicans believe we should open the country up to them, some saying that much of America belongs to Mexico anyway. They are not called racists. Liberal blacks have disagreed with most Republican presidents since Eisenhower, yet these blacks are not considered racists. In fact, when blacks had sanity and disagreed with the policies of racist white Democrat presidents, nobody accused black people of being racists. Fighting for one’s civil rights was not racist then, nor is it racist now. Blacks (and Republicans) were on the side of righteousness, when they disagreed with the racist policies of Andrew Johnson, and adopted by every Democrat president since. Never has a black person been called racist, because they didn’t like one of the white presidents’ policies. Blacks were just exercising their First Amendment rights to speak freely. Blacks have disagreed with policy positions of about every Republican president in the modern era, including those who have helped them.

Read Jackson’s entire piece at The Black Sphere.

Kirsten West Savali Posted October 15, 2013

