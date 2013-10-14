Just In
Rep. Clyburn Slams Ben Carson’s Obamacare ‘Slavery’ Remark

There’s no denying that President Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act has been met with resistance from the right. However, Dr. Ben Carson has taken an extreme view — the neurosurgeon believes that the healthcare initiative is the worst thing since slavery. U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn completely disagreed, and aired his views on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin:

“I think that Dr. Carson is trying to find a way to endear himself to conservative voters. He has declared himself a candidate for President… That is the kind of manufactured controversy that has been engulfing this country for a long long time and I’m very disappointed…”

Hear the rest of Clyburn’s segment below. Be sure to tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 am for more!

Rep. Clyburn Slams Ben Carson’s Obamacare ‘Slavery’ Remark was originally published on newsone.com

affordable healthcare act , Ben Carson , James Clyburn , newsone now , Obamacare

